Video shows suspects setting Richmond Hill businesses on fire

Video released Wednesday by York Regional Police (YRP) appears to show two suspects breaking in to two separate businesses in the same Richmond Hill plaza over the long weekend and setting them on fire.

Police say that at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the plaza, near Highway 7 East and Leslie Street, following reports of smoke coming from a building in the area.

“When officers arrived, Richmond Hill Fire and Emergency Services were already on scene extinguishing a fire inside one of the businesses,” YRP said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Video surveillance in the area shows two suspects walking through the parking lot carrying containers.”

The surveillance footage shows what appears to be two male suspects breaking into a dining establishment and spreading flammable liquid across the floors and walls of the business.

The video then shows the suspects exiting the business and setting it on fire from the outside. In doing so, one of the suspects appeared to light their hand on fire accidently, but managed to extinguish the flames as they fled the area.

“The suspects were last seen running north through the parking lot to Wertheim Court,” the release continued. “One of the suspects may have sustained burns to his hand.”

Police say that just before 5 a.m. on the following day, a fire was set at a different business in the same plaza.

“When police arrived on scene fire crews had already extinguished the fire,” the release read.

“There was significant damage to the business and surrounding units. The investigation revealed that two male suspects were in the area around 5 a.m. and were seen running through the parking lot carrying jugs of liquid.”

Surveillance video again showed two suspects entering a business with three jugs of flammable liquid. The suspects can be seen entering the business through one door and exiting from another a short while later as black smoke billowed out from inside.

The suspects were again seen fleeing the plaza towards Wertheim Court, police say.

“Investigators believe both fires were intentionally set and the suspects may have been operating a white four-door vehicle in the first incident. Police believe the fires may be connected,” YRP said in the press release.

“Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or anyone with a video recording that captured any suspicious activity in the area, is asked to please come forward. This investigation is ongoing.”