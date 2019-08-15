

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 34-year-old woman inside a downtown apartment.

At around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the woman was walking in the area of Church and Maitland streets. She then had a brief interaction with an unknown man one block south, near Alexander Street.

According to investigators, the man then accompanied her into a nearby apartment building.

Police said once the pair was inside an apartment in the building, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

On Thursday, investigators released surveillance camera footage in an effort to identify the male suspect, described as being in his late 20s to early 30s.

The video shows the man and woman enter the apartment building before they both get onto an elevator and get off on a floor together. The video then cuts to the man exiting one of the apartments.

He has been further described by officers as being six-foot-three with a muscular build. He has short braids, slight facial hair and was wearing a baseball hat, a grey top and black jeans at the time, investigators said.

Anyone with further information regarding the investigation is asked to contact officers at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).