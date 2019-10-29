TORONTO – A man arrested on suspicion of impaired driving in Toronto on Sunday appears to be seen pulling a gun out of his pants while seated in the back of a police cruiser.

CTV News Toronto obtained the video on Monday, which shows a man in handcuffs squirming with his head down. The man is then seen reaching into his pants before pulling out what appears to be a handgun and puts it between his legs.

The video, which Toronto police confirm was captured in 51 Division, is about a minute long and does not show the man being taken into custody.

Officers said the man, who has not been identified, seen in the video was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving at the time. He is now facing several charges, including a firearm offence, according to police.

None of these charges has been proven in court.

Mayor John Tory called the incident “disconcerting.”

“You don’t want to think that somebody who is inside a police car or anywhere else for that matter has a gun, especially after they’ve been searched,” he told reporters on Tuesday morning.

“It’s a matter for police to sort out as to how a search could happen and a gun could still remain in the custody of a suspect in a police car and I’ll look forward to seeing what comes out of that and what recommendations come out as to how that kind of thing can be avoided because it certainly would have placed the officers at risk, let alone the public, if that person had that gun, which appears to be the case.”

Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack told CTV News Toronto that the video shows “how prevalent and scary it is, the number of people out there who have guns.”

“Here’s someone who’s arrested for an unrelated offence and this could’ve been so much worse,” he said.

CP24’s crime specialist and former homicide detective Steve Ryan said the weapon should have never been missed by officers.

“(The area) around your waistband is a common area to search when somebody is handcuffed,” he said. “You cannot miss a firearm. There are no second chances when it comes to searching somebody for a gun.”

Police said they are continuing to investigate the matter and are unable to provide any further details at this time.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Tracy Tong