Video shows stolen vehicle going wrong way on Gardiner after woman, 70, carjacked by cyclist
Video shows stolen vehicle going wrong way on Gardiner after woman, 70, carjacked by cyclist
New video shows some of the frightening moments after a cyclist allegedly stole a car from a woman in her 70s on the Gardiner Expressway Monday and then tried to evade police by driving through opposing traffic.
The cyclist, who was on the Gardiner near Islington Avenue, stopped a motorist heading west, opened the door, pulled the driver – a 70-year-old woman – out of her seat and stole the car, Toronto police told CTV News Toronto.
In a video sent to CP24, the small vehicle can be seen making a U-turn into opposing traffic on the highway as it approaches a line of police vehicles.
Anna Kyskira was a passenger in another vehicle and took the video. She told CP24 in an email that she started following the small Mazda to get its licence plate after noticing it driving with a flat tire and running a red at Windermere Avenue.
“There was a red light and cars were waiting, this Mazda with a flat proceeded to go into the left turning lane and almost hit a car as it ran the red and turned right,” Kyskira said.
“We finally caught up to it and it immediately started to make a U-turn on the highway as it saw a lineup of police cars parked on the side. It almost hit us but hit the truck behind us.”
Kyskira said they then rushed to inform police who caught up with the vehicle.
“The driver tried to go on the Park Lawn on-ramp and was getting out of the car to tell people to move but at this point the cops that we informed ran out to get them,” she said.
After the car collided with another vehicle on the Gardiner approaching Park Lawn Road, the suspect exited the stolen car and ran, police said.
Officers said they chased the suspect on foot and caught up to her, leading to a violent confrontation and a subsequent arrest.
The suspect was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a police officer was transported to hospital with minor injuries. The 70-year-old woman was assisted by other drivers.
Andrea Moss, 28, has been charged with robbery, dangerous operation of a conveyance and assault with intent to resist arrest. The charges have not been proven in court.
The Gardiner’s Park Lawn ramp was closed earlier in the day but has since re-opened.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
High temperatures caused section of U.K. airport's runway 'to lift'
One of the United Kingdom's largest airports suspended flights on Monday after high temperatures damaged a runway. Temperatures soared up to 37 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe
Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair sentenced to two years less a day for sex assaults
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair was sentenced on Monday to two years less a day in jail after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two young men in his Montreal apartment.
Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
West Virginia woman woke from two-year coma and identified her brother as the attacker: police
A West Virginia woman has awoken from a two-year coma and identified her brother as her attacker, according to police.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
CTV’s Omar Sachedina and his mother visit Uganda 50 years after expulsion of Asian community
For an exclusive W5 documentary to air this fall, CTV National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina makes a personal journey to Uganda with his mother, nearly 50 years after she was forced to leave her home when then-president Idi Amin expelled 80,000 Asians from the country.
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
Montreal
-
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair gets jail term for sex assaults
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair has been sentenced to two years less a day for sexual assault.
-
Montreal Children's Hospital lifts 'emergency alert' and resumes normal ER operations
The Montreal Children's Hospital (MCH) has lifted its emergency alert after serious overcrowding in its emergency room on Sunday.
-
Quebec man arrested for drunk driving with baby on board
A man who was allegedly intoxicated while driving a car with a baby inside has been arrested.
London
-
Accused in sexual interference investigation charged a second time
A London man charged earlier this month as part of a sexual interference investigation has been arrested again, according to police.
-
'You will be protected': Pride London officials and police ensure safety after weekend altercation
Both London’s police chief and Pride London Festival organizers are reassuring Londoners that safety will be a top priority at this week’s events.
-
Putting a stop to serious crashes: Roundabout work gets underway
Construction is underway at a busy Lambton County intersection just north of the 402 and east of Sarnia, along Egremont Road, where serious car crashes and close calls are all too common.
Kitchener
-
Body of missing swimmer found in Guelph Lake
Provincial police say the body of a swimmer reported missing on Sunday has been recovered.
-
WRPS say police 'swarmed' at gathering in Kitchener park
Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) say officers were “swarmed” and had to call for back up after responding to a gathering at Tremaine Park on Sunday.
-
Heat warning issued for Waterloo region, cooling centres open
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Waterloo region, Guelph and Wellington County.
Northern Ontario
-
Dog owner in northern Ont. seriously injured after attack by their own dog
The owner of a mixed breed dog in French River had to be airlifted by ORNGE air ambulance July 14 after they were attacked by their own dog.
-
Convicted Sudbury cop killer granted release for reintegration program
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted Sudbury cop killer Peter Pennett, 57, has been granted permission for unescorted temporary absences for personal development to attend the 60-day 'First Steps' reintegration program at a community residential facility.
-
Court rules Minnow Lake group's KED appeal was 'entirely without merit,' must pay $37K in costs
A Superior Court judge has ruled the Minnow Lake Restoration Group must pay Greater Sudbury $37,000 in court costs.
Ottawa
-
Police insist Ottawa remains 'a safe city' following series of recent violent crimes
Ottawa police are reassuring the public about the safety of the capital following a series of recent shootings in the city.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Hot and humid conditions set to grip Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for "hot and humid conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday."
-
'We're not your sick day police': Ottawa family doctors express frustration with employers requiring COVID sick notes
Family physicians in the Ottawa area say they feel like the "sick day police" as they see an increase in patients testing positive for COVID-19 for a sick note to submit to their employer for time off.
Windsor
-
Summer on a budget: Free activities in Windsor-Essex to counter inflation
Inflation is the unwelcomed guest tagging along this summer.
-
'The damage is done': Farmers praying for another million dollar rain
Some much needed rain is still needed after some spotty summer showers across southwestern Ontario Sunday.
-
Recent fire has Windsor residents feeling 'The Barn' is vulnerable
Greg Spencer was surprised to hear smoke was emanating from the old Windsor Arena late last week.
Barrie
-
'I'm innocent': Barrie councillor denies sexual harassment allegations
Barrie city councillor Mike McCann has filed a statement of defence following allegations of sexually harassing a city staffer.
-
Barrie summer-long downtown road closures impact business
Over the next six weeks, the intersection of Collier Street and Poyntz Street will be closed.
-
Extreme heat warning issued in parts of Simcoe County: SMDHU
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit issued an extreme heat warning in parts of the region for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
-
Skepticism that N.B.’s health leadership shakeup will make any difference on the ground
Richard Wagner took his four-year-old to the Dr. Everett Chalmers emergency department Sunday night but ended up leaving without seeing a doctor.
-
Ukrainian doctors who fled the war to N.L. say they are frustrated with province
A physician who fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine and arrived in Newfoundland last month says she's frustrated by a lack of communication from the provincial government -- and she's not the only one.
Calgary
-
Police shoot attempted break-in suspect in Coventry Hills, ASIRT investigating
One man is in hospital after being shot by Calgary police in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday night.
-
Significant wind event strikes Cypress County, Atla., damaging homes and vehicles
A significant wind event struck Cypress County in southeastern Alberta Monday afternoon, according to an emergency alert that originally described it as a tornado.
-
Alberta partners with Siksika Nation to create new police service
Alberta and Siksika Nation are partnering to bring a dedicated police service to the first nation.
Winnipeg
-
'It was terrifying': Manitoba family waits an hour for help after bear repeatedly breaks into cottage
A Manitoba family is left with a hole in the side of their cottage and lingering fears after a bear broke in overnight.
-
Southern Manitoba could experience up to 150 mm of rain over next 48 hours
Manitobans in the southern part of the province are being warned to prepare for heavy amounts of rain over the next two days.
-
Man found dead inside hotel, 17-year-old arrested: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have a 17-year-old male in custody after a man was found dead in a hotel on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Truck crashes into overpass on Highway 1 in Langley
A truck carrying a load that made it too tall to clear an overpass crashed in Langley, causing major delays for drivers on Highway 1 Monday afternoon.
-
Hundreds of BC Ferries employees out sick at any given time, company says after latest cancellations
Ferry cancellations led to massive delays for people trying to return to the Lower Mainland from Salt Spring Island on Sunday night.
-
Feds pledge more money to help B.C. with fallout from climate change emergencies
Canada's emergency preparedness minister says Ottawa is providing $870 million to support recovery efforts after destructive flooding in British Columbia last fall.
Edmonton
-
The Bissell Centre is asking people to drop their drawers for a good cause
Monday was the start of the ninth annual Drop Your Gonch campaign, and the centre is looking for donations of new underwear for the community.
-
Matthew McKnight's appeal dismissed in sexual assault sentencing
An appeal has been denied for the Edmonton bar promoter who was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault.
-
Parishioners return to Sacred Heart of the First Peoples Church
After years of repairs and renovations, parishioners streamed into the new Indigenized church for a rededication ceremony and the first mass back in the building in two years.