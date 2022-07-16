Video shows puppy allegedly stolen outside Toronto home

The owners of an eight-month-old Boston Terrier are asking the public for help after their neighbour’s surveillance camera captured someone stealing their puppy on Friday night.

“I’m still sitting here in shock,” owner Jan Duffy said. “It's devastating.”

“I was running in the streets looking for him for probably an hour or more,” Duffy’s husband, Mike Kinnear, said.

After door knocking, Kinnear said one of their neighbours found surveillance camera footage of their dog, Blue, a Boston terrier with a black body, white face and speckled ears.

In the video, captured just before 6 p.m., a dark car can be seen driving a few doors past their neighbour’s house on Homestead Road before abruptly braking and reversing back to the house. Then, the driver’s window opens.

“You can see him calling out the window,” Kinnear said.

After a few moments, the dog runs across the street to the car and the driver quickly opens their door, scoops up the dog and places them in the passenger seat before closing the door and taking off.

“He usually never leaves the backyard,” Kinnear said. But in this case, the puppy wandered to their neighbour’s front yard four doors down.

“You know what puppies are like, they’ll go to anyone,” Duffy said.

Since Blue’s disappearance, his brother Beau, also owned by Duffy and Kinnear, has sensed his sibling’s absence, the owners say.

“He’s not doing anything,” Duffy said. “He knows his brother is missing.”

Toronto police confirmed they attended the scene of a dog stolen at Morningside and Lawrence avenues on Friday just before 11 p.m. At this point in time, police said there is no further information and the events are under investigation.

Duffy and Kinnear are appealing to the public for anyone who might have surveillance footage of the car seen in the video.

“If anyone has any dash camera around 6 p.m., a quarter to 6 p.m., in and around Homestead Road and Lawrence Avenue,” Kinnear said. “We’re trying to get the licence plate number.”

“We just want to get the word out there,” his wife added. “You have to have some sort of hope here.”