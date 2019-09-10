

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for three suspects after a vehicle was set on fire in the driveway of a Markham residence.

The incident happened on Friday around 5:20 a.m. on Bradgate Drive, near Leslie Street and John Street, and was captured on security video.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, police said.



This photo shows the moment a luxury car is set on fire in Markham. (York Regional Police)

The video shows three men, all wearing dark clothing, walking up to the vehicle, smashing the passenger side window, pouring gasoline inside and then lighting the car on fire.

Police said they believe at least one of the suspects may have been burned in the process.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is being asked to call police or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.