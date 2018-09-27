

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





One day after a minivan plowed through a Scarborough crosswalk, killing a 61-year-old pedestrian, police released surveillance camera video of the vehicle involved.

The man was crossing St. Clair Avenue East near Jeanette Street shortly after 7 a.m. when he was struck by a speeding black Chrysler minivan that subsequently took off, leaving the critically injured pedestrian on the roadway.

Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital but he did not survive.

His name has not been released. A neighbour identified him only as a retired contractor.

The newly released clip shows the pedestrian standing on the sidewalk, possibly waiting for a light, before starting to walk across. The man takes several steps forward and the eastbound mini-van comes into view. Though the video does not show the collision, it does show that the vehicle did not slow or stop after the impact.

Police previously said there was “absolutely no doubt” the driver was aware of the crash.

The video was released Thursday in hopes it will motivate new witnesses to come forward.

“That’s what we’re trying to employ – (the video) also shows people there,” Sgt. Brett Moore told CP24.

“We haven’t spoken to everybody. We know there were folks there that saw something, even a little minor piece, even if they don’t think they saw something, they might’ve.”

Moore said the video evidence was collected from a resident in the area hours after the crash.

Investigators believe there may be more “potentially critical” information and video out there and are urging people to be vigilant.

“I think a lot of the times people change their behaviours, their conscience gets to them. Maybe they’ve said something to somebody, sent a text message or something. In that moment, it is like a fingerprint behind left behind,” he said.

“That’s the stuff we’re looking for.”

That same day, about 14 hours later, Toronto police responded to a second hit-and-run in Scarborough.

A pedestrian walking near Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East shortly before 9 p.m. was struck by a vehicle that took off after the crash.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but their condition later deteriorated, and they are now considered to be in life-threatening condition.

The dark-coloured SUV involved was last seen heading eastbound on Sheppard Avenue East.

Moore emphasized the need for information from eyewitnesses in cases like these.

“Failing to remain at the scene of collisions is something we cannot tolerate,” he said. “The faster we can get the person and vehicle identified, the better it will be for the community.”

Anyone with information about either case is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.