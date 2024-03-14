Video shows individual in handcuffs after woman found dead in Scarborough home
Homicide detectives have been called in after a woman was found dead in her unit at a housing complex in Scarborough early Thursday.
Toronto police were called to the complex in the area of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Kingston Road shortly after 4 a.m. for unknown trouble.
Speaking with reporters, Insp. Jeff Bangild said a man in his 40s called police to say that he had caused harm to the woman.
Officers arrived and found the woman with injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they assessed one person but did not transport anyone.
The man who called police was arrested at the scene, police said.
Video obtained by CTV News Toronto showed an individual in handcuffs that was seated on steps outside the complex.
"I know that he was outside waiting for the first responders to attend," Bangild said. "He didn't appear to be in a state of medical crisis."
Police did not say how exactly the woman died.
"The investigation is unfolding as we speak," Bangild said. "Homicide investigators are inside the unit right now investigating the scene itself with forensic identification services. The individual is in custody and has been transported to 43 division where the investigation is continuing at this time."
Bangild said the two were known to each other, but he could not peak to their exact relationship.
He said neither party is being identified until police have notified the woman's next-of-kin.
Charges will be laid depending on the evidence examined by investigators, Bangild said.
Officers are currently canvassing the area to speak with potential witnesses, but they are describing the woman's death as "an isolated incident."
"We have a lot of police officers in attendance and we'll be here for some time," Bangild said. "So obviously residents are waking up and just seeing a large presence of the police and to make them feel that we're aware of what's going on, we've tried to canvass the neighborhood, to talk to witnesses."
