Video shows group with gas cans before fire guts $13.8M mansion

Shortly before a fire gutted a York Mills mansion under construction on Thursday morning, a group of people could be seen running along the side of the house with gas cans, new video footage obtained by CP24 shows.

Toronto Fire responded to a blaze at the three-storey home on Dempsey Crescent, near Bayview Avenue and York Mills Road, shortly after 6 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find the luxury home, which was under construction and listed for sale at $13.8 million, fully involved in flames.

Fire crews respond to a blaze at a home on Dempsey Crescent, in the York Mills area, Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)

The cause and origin of the blaze is under investigation.

While officials have not yet confirmed if arson is suspected, surveillance footage captured from an adjacent home sometime before the fire showed four individuals running along the side of the mansion. Members of the group were seen holding red gas cans and were dressed all in black. Moments later, the video shows a vehicle driving away from the property.

In a statement, Toronto police said they have not been called in to investigate as of yet.

“Toronto Fire is calling in an investigator. This is common when there’s no obvious signs of what caused the fire,” Const. Victor Kwong said in an email to CP24.

“If their investigators or the Fire Marshal deems that it’s an arson, it will then get sent back to us to investigate the criminal side.”

No injuries were reported and it is not clear whether anyone is currently living at the home.

According to the listing, the mansion features a large underground six-car parking garage, a grand winding staircase, nanny suite, exercise room, spa and home cinema.

The owner of the home is a builder. He told CP24 that he has no idea why the property was targeted.