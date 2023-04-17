Video shows flying wheel smashing into moving vehicle on Ontario highway

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released dashcam footage that shows a loose wheel smashing into the front of a car as it was travelling on a Greater Toronto Area highway on Friday afternoon.

In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it happened at around 2 p.m., but it’s unclear which highway the driver was on.

“The white pickup truck who lost that wheel said he had his tires changed by a buddy about two weeks earlier,” he said.

“Many people are changing their tires from their winters to their all-seasons or their summer tires right now. Make sure they're installed properly and after you've driven a short distance, go back and make sure every single one of those wheel fasteners is torqued on properly.”

Police say the two occupants of the vehicle that was hit with the tire were not injured.

Schmidt did not say whether the driver of the pickup truck was fined, however wheel separation typically comes with a fine anywhere between $2,000 and $50,000.