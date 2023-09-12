Video shows botched arson attempt inside Richmond Hill comedy club
Police have released video footage that shows a botched arson inside a Richmond Hill comedy club last month.
It happened at a bar on York Boulevard near East Beaver Creek Road just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 22, though police weren’t notified until approximately 11 a.m. that day.
In the roughly one minute of footage released by police, a suspect is seen entering the club carrying a bag and proceeding to douse the bar and much of the surrounding premises with an unknown accelerant.
The suspect then lights a small fire on the bar before spraying more of the substance on the flames and disappearing from the shot.
At that point, the fire continues to burn for about 10 minutes before going out on its own, without spreading further.
In a news release issued on Tuesday, police said that investigators believe the suspect may have been “scared away” by a delivery truck that arrived on scene after he entered the bar.
When police arrived the next day they found the front doors of the business smashed open, however the damage from the fire was not significant.
“Investigators are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or anyone with a video recording that captured any suspicious activity in the area, to come forward,” police said in the release. “The investigation is ongoing.”
The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, possibly with a Calvin Klein logo, as well as a black face mask, dark pants and light-coloured shoes, police say.
No further description has been released.
The release of the video comes less than a week after York police released surveillance footage of two suspects delibertaely starting a fire inside two separate businesses in the same Richmond Hill plaza.
It is not clear if those arsons are in any way related to this investigation.
