TORONTO -- York Regional Police have released a video that shows the arrest of an impaired driver who allegedly let his 12-year-old son take the wheel before the two switched places.

Police received a 911 call from a concerned citizen who spotted the child driving erratically.

In the video, the caller can be heard explaining to a 911 operator that he observed the vehicle “almost cause two accidents” and that when he pulled up alongside it he saw a young child in the driver’s seat.

“I am like ‘How old are you and he goes 12 and I am like ‘you can’t be driving a car.’ His dad is obviously visibly what I think is drunk in the passenger seat, two cars honked and finally the dad took over and he is swerving and braking,” the caller says.

“I wonder if he is intoxicated and let his 12-year-old son drive.”