

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Shocking dashboard camera video shows an alleged drug impaired driver crashing into a Richmond Hill bus shelter, narrowly missing two people standing inside it.

The 10-second video, released by York Regional Police, shows a black Dodge Durango driving in a right turn lane near Bayview Avenue and Highway 407 on Dec. 11.

But, instead of making the turn, the video shows the vehicle jump a boulevard, veer off the roadway and plow into a bus shelter.

The impact of the crash shatters the glass shelter, showering the pedestrians with glass pieces before they’re able to scamper out of the way.

Police say the pedestrians left the scene before officers arrived.

The driver, identified as 49-year-old Wayne Quinlan of Welland, Ont., has been charged with one count of drug impaired driving.

Police are still looking to speak to witnesses, including the two people inside the bus shelter. Anyone with information is being asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.