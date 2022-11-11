Video shows 20 to 30 horses on the loose near scene of serious vehicle rollover in Newmarket, Ont.

New video shows the dozens of horses that were on the loose near the scene of a serious vehicle rollover in Newmarket Friday morning.

“When I was watching it, I thought I was dreaming,” resident Mark Escobar told CP24.com.

Escobar lives on Sweetwater Crescent, near Davis Drive and Bathurst Street, and has cameras set up around his property.

He said he was awoken by alerts on his phone from his camera at around 2:45 a.m., and was startled by what he saw in the footage.

“They (horses) got really close to, I guess, the car or one was getting really close to the front door so the camera got triggered because typically if it's just a random person walking on the sidewalk. Typically we don't get notified but I guess it was big, it was huge. Like these things were massive,” he said.

A herd of horses are seen roaming through a residential area near the scene of a serious vehicle rollover in Newmarket on Nov. 11, 2022.

Escobar estimates about 30 horses strolled by his street this morning, based on the camera footage.

The video was captured at around the same time York Regional Police (YRP) officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the same area on Davis Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the vehicle and a group of approximately 20 to 30 horses roaming on the roadway.

Police said one victim was found without vital signs. They have not yet provided an update on the victim’s condition.

YRP could not confirm if the collision was a direct result of the horses or if any of the horses were injured.

The scene of a crash in Newmarket, Ont. that saw dozens of horses set loose on Nov. 11, 2022 is seen here.

Officers said this morning that they were corralling the horses off the roadway.

Davis Drive is expected to be closed between Keele Street and Dufferin Street for some time as police investigate.

It is unclear how the horses ended up in the area.

Escobar said there are farms in the area but he is not exactly sure where the herd of horses came from.

He added that the horses left their mark during their journey through his neighbourhood.

“There were a bunch of them (horse droppings), like they were everywhere in people's driveways. They were on the sidewalk, on the streets.”

He said a lot of the droppings have since been cleaned up.