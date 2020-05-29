TORONTO -- Police have released surveillance footage of a brazen shooting in a Toronto parking lot earlier this month.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was inside a parked vehicle outside a housing complex near John Garland Boulevard and Kipling Avenue on the night of May 11 when another vehicle arrived in the area.

The 15-second video released by police on Friday shows a hooded suspect getting out of the passenger side of that vehicle and immediately firing more than a half-dozen shots through the driver’s side window and door of the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect then gets back into the vehicle and it is seen immediately leaving the scene.

Police say that the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

Images of his vehicle following the shooting showed at least five bullet holes in the driver’s side door and several more in the driver’s window.

Police say that suspect in the shooting was wearing a dark hoody, and black track pants with a solid white stripe on the side. They say that his vehicle had three standard chrome wheels but the rear passenger side wheel was all black.

