

Staff, CTV News Toronto





Video appearing to show a person hanging off the back of a moving vehicle in Oakville has been released by police as they search for the driver.

“On occasion, you’ve asked us what would warrant a dangerous driving charge,” Halton Regional Police wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

“Pretty sure this would make the grade.”

Investigators said the dash camera footage of the incident was captured along Upper Middle Road, near Neyagawa Boulevard, on Monday.

In a statement provided to CTV News Toronto, Halton police called the video “quite shocking.”

“Our concern is not just for the safety of the person outside of the vehicle, but for the safety of everyone on the road. If the passenger falls onto the roadway other vehicles could be forced to take evasive maneuvers and prompt a collision. This behavior isn’t just risky for the passenger but for everyone on the road.”

No further description has been provided by police of the vehicle or the person involved in the incident.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle seen in the video they are asked to contact police at 905-825-4777, ext. 2276.