TORONTO -- A video has surfaced on social media showing a commuter sticking their hands out of a moving subway train that appears to be missing a pane of glass.

The 11-second video was posted to the social media platform Tik Tok.

It appears as though the individual is filming the video while leaning out the window of a door on the train as it approached the platform at St. George Station.

The video also shows the individual sticking their hand out the window, which is missing a pane of glass.

In a statement provided to CP24 on Friday, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said that the incident happened on an eastbound train on Jan. 16.

He said that as soon as TTC officials became aware of the damaged door, the train was taken out of service so that it could be repaired.

“We believe the missing glass to be the result of vandalism,” he wrote. “It is our hope that people seeing something like this would report it to us immediately as it is a serious safety concern.”