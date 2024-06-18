Victims of North York shooting were co-owners of business: sources
Almost 24 hours after a triple fatal shooting inside an office space in Toronto's North York neighbourhood, police are still on scene investigating how this crime unfolded and new details have surfaced about the victims.
Investigators previously confirmed that the gunfire broke out in the lobby of a building near Don Mills and Mallard roads, near York Mills Road, shortly before 3:30 p.m.
The suspected gunman, along with a man and a woman, were found dead at the building shortly after the arrival of police, investigators told reporters on Monday.
Police said they are not yet releasing the identity of the deceased as they are still in the process of notifying next-of-kin.
Investigators have released few details about what transpired but previously said that the incident took place inside "some sort of financial transaction" business.
It is not clear if the gunman and victims were known to one another prior to the shooting. Sources tell CP24 that they believe the two victims were co-owners of the business.
Police said they believe four people were inside the business when the shots rang out and someone inside the building called police.
Jon Burnside, the local city councillor, visited the scene on Tuesday, noting the heightened sense of concern in his ward as residents try to understand what happened.
“The violence seems to be in every community, it seems to be random,” Burnside said.
“This just takes it to a whole other level.”
Nearby Northmount School, an independent all-boys Catholic school located next to scene of the shooting, was briefly placed under a lockdown order on Monday afternoon, along with St. George Mini School & Infant Care, a daycare facility that operates in a nearby building.
Cameras captured several young children from the daycare being wheeled outside in cribs and reunited with their parents and guardians after the lockdown order was lifted.
The daycare is open to children today, a supervisor of the facility told CP24.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said that members of the Community Crisis Response Program team will be on site today to support people in the neighbourhood.
With files from CP24's Joanna Lavoie
