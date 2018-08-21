

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The victims of a bombing at a popular Indian restaurant in Mississauga are expected to outline a plan of legal action at a news conference scheduled for today.

The Bombay Bhel restaurant was bustling with customers and children on the evening of May 24 when an explosion rocked the dining area, sending shrapnel flying at unsuspecting diners.

A total of 15 people ranging in age from 23 to 69 were wounded. Three victims suffered critical injuries in the blast, though their conditions quickly improved in hospital. The remaining 12 sustained more minor injuries.

Within hours of the explosion, Peel Regional Police investigators released a surveillance photo of two suspects clad in dark hoodies pulled tightly over their faces.

The pair, believed to be a male and female, walked into the restaurant where police alleged they planted a “homemade” improvised explosive device before escaping the area on foot and later by vehicle.

Though a motive has not been identified, investigators have been firm that there was “absolutely nothing” about the case that indicates the bombing was an act of terror.

To date, no arrests have been made.

Joined by their lawyers – Sandra Zisckind, Darryl Singer and Jeremy Diamond of Diamond and Diamond Personal Injury Lawyers – some of the victims are expected to discuss “the latest updates that have come to light” as well as a plan of legal action.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.