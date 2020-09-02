TORONTO -- A man is in hospital following a shooting in North York Wednesday evening.

It happened in the area of Dufferin Street and Bridgeland Avenue, just west of Yorkdale mall.

When officers arrived, they did not locate a victim but recovered several shell casings.

A shooting victim later made their way to a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police are looking for a possible suspect vehicle described as a white Mercedes last seen westbound on Bridgeland Avenue.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.