    • Victim walks into hospital after shooting call at party in Lawrence Heights

    A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    Toronto police are appealing for information after the victim of an overnight shooting in the Lawrence Heights area walked into hospital.

    Police received a call about a shooting at 11:45 p.m. Thursday at a party which was taking place at an apartment in the area of Ranee Avenue and Varna Drive.

    Officers arrived and could not locate a victim.

    However the victim later walked into hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    It's not yet clear exactly where the shooting took place.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

