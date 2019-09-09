Victim seriously injured in shooting in city's west end
Police tape is shown in this file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 11:38PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 9, 2019 11:45PM EDT
A man has sustained serious injuries following a shooting in the city's west end.
Gunfire rang out near Attwell Drive and Carlson Court late Monday night.
Officers went to the scene and found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police described his injuries as serious, but non-life-threatening.
Police say they are looking for a man who was seen fleeing the area in a light or sky-blue car. He is described as a short, skinny, white male who was wearing a baseball cap and a dark jacket that said "BMW" on the back. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.