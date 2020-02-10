TORONTO -- A victim of a notorious romance con-artist says he left her feeling broken and suicidal.

In a victim impact statement, Victoria Smith says Shaun Rootenberg engaged in an elaborate plan of deception.

Rootenberg, of Thornhill, Ont., was convicted last year of defrauding Smith of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Speaking through the prosecutor, Smith says she feels as if the repeat offender raped her.

She says he left her feeling ashamed and, at times, unable to function.

Superior Court Justice Beth Allen said at the outset of the hearing she would reserve her sentencing decision.