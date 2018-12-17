

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Fire says crews were able to revive a man who was found without vital signs at the scene of a house fire in Toronto’s Fairbank neighbourhood early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called a home on Harvie Avenue at around 2:15 a.m. for a reported fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they found “heavy smoke conditions,” Division Commander Len Stadler told CP24 at the scene.

A man, who paramedics say is believed to be in his 50s, was located at the back of the house in the kitchen without vital signs.

Firefighters subsequently performed CPR and managed to revive the man, who was then transported to hospital. Paramedics say the man suffered serious smoke inhalation.

“He had working smoke detectors and so it was a positive outcome for sure,” Stadler said.

The smoke detectors, officials confirm, were wired into an alarm company, which in turn notified the fire department about the incident.

Firefighters arrived quickly and were able to promptly knock down the blaze, which an investigator says originated in the kitchen where the man was found.

Officials are still working to determine exactly what caused the fire.