

Rachael D'Amore and Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A woman who was sexually assaulted in her Upper Beaches home said that she never felt unsafe travelling late at night prior to the incident on Sunday.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, told CTV News Toronto that she finished work early in the morning and took the streetcar while carrying some groceries.

She went to bed around 3 a.m. and 30 minutes later, police say a suspect used a ladder to gain entry to her home near Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue.

Police said they believe the man entered through a second-storey window before sexually assaulting the woman.

The woman said the suspect was in her room for nearly an hour before she woke up. She says he fled down the stairs and went out the front door.

A 911 call was made, police said, and emergency crews arrived. The woman was then taken to hospital for assessment.

On Monday, investigators released a series of photos taken from security cameras of a suspect wanted in connection with the case.

Mere hours later, an arrest was made.

“Our neighbour had great surveillance and that’s what ended up catching the guy,” the victim said.

A suspect identified as 32-year-old Cayle Dupuis surrendered to police and was subsequently charged with criminal harassment, possessing a break-in instrument, breaking and entering with intent, sexual assault and prowling at night.

Wearing a grey hoodie and an orange prison jumpsuit, Dupuis appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday afternoon.

He leaned on the prisoner box as he spoke with a duty counsel lawyer, who ultimately requested the case be adjourned until further counsel is secured.

The Judge scheduled a bail hearing for Thursday. Dupuis is expected to appear via video link.

Some residents in The Beach were unnerved after hearing about the incident.

“I’m hoping it’s just a one-off because I think it’s very great living here and we don’t usually (have) this kind of problem,” said one woman.

“It doesn’t matter where you live,” another woman said. “People sometimes talk about their neighbourhood (being) safe but it can happen anywhere, so just be vigilant.”

The victim said that she is still processing what happened, but wants to warn other women to take extra precautions when walking at night.

“Just be aware of your surroundings, especially at night,” she said.“Look around you. If you notice someone following, don’t be afraid to take precaution and call the police if you feel unsafe."