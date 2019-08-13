

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The 38-year-old victim of an Aurora homicide has been identified and additional charges have been laid against the suspect accused in his death.

On July 27, emergency crews were called to Edward Street, near Yonge and Wellington streets, shortly before 1 a.m. for reports of a fire at a home.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found the residence fully engulfed in flames and were unable to gain entry at first.

About an hour later, crews were able to knock down the blaze enough to go inside the home where they then discovered the body of a deceased man.

Following a post mortem examination, the victim was identified by officials as Troy Stephen Oakley.

Melissa Galea, 36, was arrested in connection with the investigation the day emergency crews were dispatched to the Aurora home.

She was initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with Oakley’s death, but her charges have since been upgraded. She is now facing charges, including first-degree murder, arson and uttering threats.

Galea is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.