Police have charged a 38-year-old man in connection with an alleged machete attack in Scarborough that left a woman dead.

Toronto police said the attack happened around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Morrish Road and Ellesmere Road, north of Old Kingston Road, on Wednesday.

Insp. Stacey Davis said they received multiple calls from witnesses that saw a man allegedly chasing the victim with a machete.

Police said the man allegedly struck the woman repeatedly. When officers arrived, police said they located the victim with horrific injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The victim has been identified by police as 27-year-old Tharshika Jeganathan, of Toronto.

Police said the suspect turned himself into police after the attack and there are no outstanding suspects.

Sasikaran Thanapalasingam, 38, has been charged with first degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.

The victim and suspect were in a previously domestic relationship, police said.

Jason Jaikaran, a resident in the area, said that it is surprising that such incident happened in his "quiet neighbourhood."

"Things like that don't happen around this area at all," Jaikaran said.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Police are asking anyone who have information to contact them or call Crime Stoppers.