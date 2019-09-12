Victim makes own way to hospital after shooting in Scarborough
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 6:56AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 12, 2019 6:58AM EDT
A victim is in hospital in non-life-threatening condition after a shooting in the Golfdale Gardens area of Scarborough on Thursday morning.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Confederation Drive at 6:26 a.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.
They arrived to find “evidence of gunfire” and at the same time a victim turned up at a local hospital.
No suspect information was made available.
Anyone with information is asked to call 43 Division at 416-808-4300.