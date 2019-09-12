

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A victim is in hospital in non-life-threatening condition after a shooting in the Golfdale Gardens area of Scarborough on Thursday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Confederation Drive at 6:26 a.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.

They arrived to find “evidence of gunfire” and at the same time a victim turned up at a local hospital.

No suspect information was made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 43 Division at 416-808-4300.