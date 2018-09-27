

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man who was fatally shot outside a Hamilton bar this past summer may not have been the intended target, police say.

A total of four people were hit after a suspect opened fire outside Sheila’s Bar in the area of East Avenue North and King Street East at around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 8.

One of those people, 34-year-old Brampton resident Michael Campbell, was subsequently pronounced dead while the others were taken to hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

In a news release issued on Thursday morning, Hamilton police said that investigators have spoken to a number of witnesses as part of their investigation and have received “some cooperation” in identifying the patrons who came and went from the bar in the hours leading up to the homicide.

They said that they now believe Campbell may not have been the target of the shooting.

“It is a possibility that the shooting was a result of an earlier dispute that occurred inside the bar, and that Michael was not the intended target,” police said in the news release.

Police have released surveillance footage of a grey or silver Hyundai Tucson, from model years 2016-2018, that they believe was involved in the murder. They say while it is possible that the owner of the vehicle was not “directly involved” in the shooting, they may have “vital information which needs to be shared with police.”

The suspect in the homicide has been described as black, between five-foot-eight to six-feet-tall with very skinny legs. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts.