

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A woman who died in a collision in Port Perry on Friday afternoon was a 61-year-old Toronto resident, police say.

According to police, a blue Hyundai was headed northbound on Island Road when it collided with a southbound Kia Sorento just north of Demara Road at around 2:30 p.m.

A 76-year-old Toronto man who was driving the Hyundai sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was taken to a local hospital but was later transported to a Toronto trauma center for treatment.

The 61-year-old Toronto woman was a passenger in the Hyundai. She was initially trapped following the collision and had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency crews. She was then pronounced dead on scene.

Police say that a 70-year-old Scugog Township woman who was driving the Sorento sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was also taken to hospital.

Members of the Durham Regional Police Collision Investigation Unit conducted a full investigation at the scene, resulting in the closure of the road for several hours.

No charges have been laid in connection with the collision.