Victim found unconscious, reportedly dumped from trunk in Toronto last month identified

Toronto police have identified the victim of an assault in which a man was allegedly beaten and dumped from a trunk of a car last month.

A release issued by the Toronto Police Service Wednesday said they had identified the victim as a 19-year-old man.

“To protect the safety and identity of the victim, we will not be releasing any further information at this time,” it said.

Police said they responded to a call in the area of Celestine Drive and The Westway in Etobicoke on March 5 at approximately 11:17 p.m.for an unconscious male laying on the sidewalk.

The report alleged that a dark-coloured sedan had stopped in the area, and that two suspects exited the vehicle and opened the trunk.

Then, the suspects reportedly moved an injured male out of the trunk and put him on the sidewalk before reentering the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

No suspect descriptions have been released.

At this time, the victim remains in hospital in critical condition, police said.