Victim found unconscious in Etobicoke was transported in trunk of car, police say

Police are asking for help identifying a young man who was found unconscious on a sidewalk in Etobicoke after being transported in the trunk of a vehicle.

According to Toronto police, officers found the victim unconscious around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road.

Police say they believe the victim was transported to the area in the trunk of a dark-coloured SUV.

Reports indicate the vehicle stopped in the area and two suspects exited and moved the injured person from the trunk to the sidewalk.

The suspects then got into the vehicle and fled the scene.

No suspect descriptions have been released.

However, police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the assault victim.

The victim is either a teenager or a young man, police say, between 15 to 20 years old. He is described as being about five-foot-three, 98 lbs., with a thin build.

Investigators say the victim has a medium complexion with short black hair and a scar above his right eyebrow. He was wearing a black puffy jacket and black pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.