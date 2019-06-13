

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- Police say a 21-year-old man who died after a single-vehicle collision in Hamilton this week was electrocuted.

The crash happened early Sunday in a rural area on the city's west side, where police say the man veered off the road and into a ditch, hitting a hydro pole.

Police say he wasn't hurt in the collision itself, but came into contact with a live hydro line after leaving his vehicle.

The victim was from Lynden, Ont., but police have not released his name.

Authorities are reminding people to be extremely cautious around downed wires and stay back at least 10 metres.

They also recommend that if a vehicle collides with a power pole, occupants should stay inside and call 911.