TORONTO
Toronto

    • Victim barricades himself inside bathroom during armed home invasion in Ajax

    Durham Police
    Share

    A victim of an armed home invasion in Ajax escaped without injury after police say he barricaded himself inside a bathroom and contacted 911.

    Investigators say it happened at a home on Lake Driveway East, near Lewin Crescent, at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 17.

    According to police, a resident of the home was asleep in his bedroom when he heard a loud noise inside the house.

    The man heard two suspects approaching his bedroom and was able to barricade himself inside a bathroom before calling 911, police said.

    “The suspects made threats toward the victim with a firearm and caused significant property damage before leaving the residence,” Durham Regional Police said in a news release issued Friday.

    Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance or dash cam footage, or information about this home invasion, to contact Det. MacKinnon of the West Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1905.

    Anonymous information can also be provided to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action

    A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

    Here is what we know about invasive group A strep

    Public health experts are sounding the alarm as Canada contends with a record-breaking wave of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, invasive group A streptococcus infections. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.

    Lawyer hired to prosecute Trump in Georgia is thrust into the spotlight over affair claims

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired attorney Nathan Wade to lead the Georgia prosecution of Donald Trump and 18 others over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Now, allegations of a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade are raising questions about his past work and qualifications and threaten to taint one of four criminal cases against the former president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News