Veteran Toronto police officer criminally charged

Toronto police say they’ve criminally charged one of their own after a veteran officer allegedly supplied confidential information to a member of the public about other individuals.

The officer has served with TPS for 20 years and was most recently assigned to 12 Division, police said in a news release announcing the charges Wednesday.

Investigators allege that between Nov. 5, 2020 and Jan. 28, 2021, the officer accessed internal computer databases “numerous times” to provide an unnamed individual with “confidential police information.”

A professional standards investigation into the officer’s alleged actions began on Dec. 2, 2021 at which point he was suspended with pay.

Const. Ricardo Gomez, 51, of Vaughan, was arrested on Wednesday and criminally charged with four counts of breach of trust, two counts of unauthorized use of computer, and one count of mischief.

Gomez will appear in a Toronto courtroom on July 6.

At the same time, Gomez has also been charged under the Police Services Act with two counts of discreditable conduct, three counts of breach of confidence, and two counts of insubordination.

Gomez will answer to those charges pending the conclusion of the criminal court proceedings, Toronto police said.

He remains suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.

Anyone information related to the investigation is asked to contact police at416-808-2800 or Crime Stoppers.