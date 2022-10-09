'Very traumatized': Cause of Hamilton, Ont. ATV crash that killed two children investigated
First responders say they do not yet know what caused an ATV crash in rural Hamilton that killed two children and sent their father to hospital.
Police say a 35-year-old Hamilton male was driving his side-by-side ATV with his 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son in a field west of Miles Road when the vehicle went into a 10-meter-deep pond.
Hamilton police say the man was able to get out of the water and call for help.
A team of police offers, fire fighters and paramedics recovered the children and sent them to hospital, but they died despite ongoing resuscitative efforts by paramedics
Staff Sgt. Paul Corrigan said in an interview that police don't yet know why the ATV crashed into the pond, adding that the force's collision unit has ruled out alcohol as a contributing factor.
He says mental health supports are being offered to first responders, who are "very traumatized."
"Everyone involved is obviously extremely traumatized, so we haven't had an opportunity to interview people yet," says Corrigan.
Hamilton Paramedic Services Superintendent David Thompson says the children's father was in stable condition when he was taken to hospital.
Corrigan says 17 patrol officers, fire personnel and paramedics were among the first responders, and they were assisted by the force's marine unit and a dive team from Peel Regional Police.
He said the first three officers to arrive "went straight into the water in an effort to save the children, unsuccessfully."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022.
