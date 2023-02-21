'Very scary:' Toronto high school put into lockdown after man enters and assaults student

A high-school in Toronto’s west end was briefly placed in a lockdown after police say an unknown man entered the building and assaulted a student.

It happened at St. Mary Catholic Academy, near Dufferin and Bloor streets, just after noon on Tuesday.

Students who spoke with CTV News Toronto said some of their peers had “antagonized” a homeless man at nearby Dufferin Mall prior to the incident.

“He was chasing them for some reason,” one student said. “He looked pissed. He was enraged.”

Another student said the man entered the school and came in “trying to get the kids.”

“He was trying to grab me and my friends but teachers got us away, but he was choking one of my friends over a bench.”

Video of the incident shows a man in a blue jacket allegedly assaulting a student while others try to get him to break away.

The student, whose name is Justin, spoke with CTV News Toronto following the altercation.

“He just grabbed me by the neck here but he didn’t crush it. He just held me there and then he just pinned me against the wall,” he said.

The Grade 12 student, who didn’t suffer any physical injuries, said he had asked the man to leave after he was allegedly threatening others inside the school.

“[I’m] a little bit shaken up. A bit of adrenaline coursing through me. I feel like stepping up is a big thing for others,” he said.

In a letter to parents and guardians of students, the school said the brief lockdown was in response to an incident “involving students and an unknown member of the public who entered the school premises.”

“The member of the public was allowed entry into the school by some students who were speaking with him outdoors. An altercation took place inside the school foyer between a student and the member of the public,” the statement read.

Once the lockdown alarm sounded, one student who spoke to CTV News Toronto said it was unclear what had triggered it.

“We barricaded the door to the classroom and we were preparing for the worst but hoping for the best,” the student said. “It was very scary because we heard the three alarms, the three rings , the alarm lockdown, we had never been through a real lockdown before.”

One parent who spoke with CTV News Toronto said they were receiving text messages from their son during the incident.

“I texted him to see if he was ok and he said they were still on lockdown,” she said.

“As a mother, I am really concerned. I have to pick up my son today because I didn’t feel safe for him to walk out and walk home by himself,” another parent said.

The suspect has not been located, but a description has been released by police that describes him as wearing a knee-length jacket, blue toque with band and pom pom at the time of the incident.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

With files from Austin Delaney