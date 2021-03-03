TORONTO -- The verdict in the Toronto van attack trial will be livestreamed on YouTube today.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy is expected to deliver her ruling on Wednesday with the proceedings expected to begin at 10 a.m.

Under normal circumstances, Molloy would read her reasons in front of a packed courtroom – fitting only about 50 people inside. An overflow room equipped with a television may have been set up within the courthouse and members of the public wanting live updates on the proceedings would turn to journalists’ tweets.

But, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Ontario’s justice system to “find novel ways to do our work,” Molloy said on the first day of Alek Minassian’s six-week judge-alone trial.

The trial, which concluded on Dec. 18, 2020, proceeded over Zoom as Ontario COVID-19 protocols prohibit more than 10 people from being inside a courtroom at a time.

The main Zoom room was limited to the participants of the trial – the accused, the judge, the registrar, the court reporter, the attorneys, representing both the Crown and the defence, and those testifying.

The proceedings were then broadcast live on a Zoom webinar platform with limited spots available. Those spots were reserved for victims of the attack and their families, as well as members of the media.

Members of the public were able to observe the trial as it was broadcast on screens inside the Metro Toronto Convention Centre with strict COVID-19 protocols in effect.

Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder. Throughout his trial, Minassian’s lawyers argued the 28-year-old should be found not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018 due to autism spectrum disorder.

On that day, Minassian drove a rented white van down busy sidewalks along Yonge Street, between Finch and Sheppard avenues. He struck dozens of people, ultimately killing eight women and two men.

The victims were 22-year-old Ji Hun Kim, 22-year-old So He Chung, 30-year-old Anne Marie D’Amico, 33-year-old Andrea Bradden, 55-year-old Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 45-year-old Chul “Eddie” Min Kang, 83-year-old Geraldine Brady, 85-year-old Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, and 94-year-old Mary Elizabeth Forsyth.

Minassian has admitted to planning and carrying out the deadly attack, leaving his state of mind at the time the only issue at trial.

Prior to Wednesday’s proceedings, the Superior Court of Canada reminded members of the media that embedding the proceedings on any website or simultaneously broadcasting it is prohibited. As well, the law prohibits taking photos or recordings of the proceedings.

This is the second high-profile verdict in Ontario to be broadcast live on YouTube.

Back in June 2020, an off-duty Toronto police officer, Const. Michael Theriault, was found guilty of assaulting Dafonte Miller, a young Black man who lost an eye during the December 2016 altercation. More than 20,000 people were watching the livestream as Justice Joe Di Luca delivered his verdict.