    • Vehicle strikes parked police cruiser, causing it to roll and hit pedestrian in midtown Toronto

    Toronto police
    Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a parked police cruiser, which then rolled over and hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk in midtown Toronto Wednesday afternoon.

    Emergency crews were called to the Vaughan Road and St. Clair Avenue West area shortly after 5:30 p.m. for the collision.

    Police said the pedestrian sustained minor injuries.

    The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    The circumstances that led to the collision are under investigation.

    Police have closed Vaughan Road between St. Clair Avenue West and Louise Avenue.

