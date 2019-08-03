

Chris Fox , CP24.com





A 26-year-old man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after crashing his vehicle into a building in Scarborough’s Agincourt neighbourhood on Saturday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. at Middlefield Road and Scottsfield Drive, which is in the vicinity of Finch Avenue and Markham Road.

Police say that speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The area is currently closed to traffic while police conduct a full reconstruction at the scene.