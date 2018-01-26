

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police say that one suspect has been taken into custody and another remains outstanding after a vehicle slammed into a concrete pole while fleeing officers in Brampton.

Police say that an officer began following a vehicle that was being driven erratically on Kennedy Road at around 4 a.m.

It is alleged that the vehicle then accelerated onto Chamney Court, at which point it veered off the roadway and struck a concrete light pole. The vehicle then parked in a driveway.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle was apprehended at the scene and taken to hospital with minor injuries while another suspect, who was a passenger, fled the scene.

The driver lives on the street, according to neighbor.

A heavy police presence has been reported in the area as police search for the outstanding suspect.

“It is unknown at this time who this person is. We don’t have any suspect information about him or her, so any information would be a great help,” Const. Lori Murphy told CP24 at the scene.

Murphy said that the Special Investigations Unit will not be invoking its mandate because the injuries sustained by the driver are not serious enough to meet their threshold.