VanVleet declines player option, will become unrestricted free agent in July: report

Fred VanVleet has declined his $22.8 million player option for next season, making the Toronto Raptors point guard an unrestricted free agent starting next month, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski says sources have told ESPN that VanVleet hasn’t ruled out negotiating a new deal to stay in Toronto. Still, the all-star guard is expected to be one of the most sought after players on the market for contenders and teams with enough cap room to sign him.

The undrafted 29-year-old has played his entire seven-year career with the Raptors and was a key part of their championship run in 2019.

VanVleet averaged just over 19 points and seven assists per game last season, but shot a career-low 34 per cent from three-point-range.

His only all-star appearance came in 2021/22, when he led the Raptors in assists and steals per game, helping the team win 48 games and secure a playoff spot.

VanVleet has previously been linked to contending teams in the western conference, such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, as well as eastern conference teams, including the Orlando Magic and his hometown Chicago Bulls.