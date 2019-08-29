

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Politicians and community members gathered in Uxbridge to honour the life of Corporal Fred Barnard, a 98-year-old veteran who fought on France’s Juno Beach on D-Day and passed away last week.

Barnard and his brother were part of the first wave assault in the invasion of Normandy. His brother was shot down on the shores of the beach, and Barnard was forced to abandon him. In June, he told CTV News Toronto that “it was either keep going or get shot too.”

His tragic story has been widely shared at the local legion and with students at Uxbridge Secondary School.

“Fred has always been a quiet and humble man,” said Trish MacDonald, a teacher at Uxbridge Secondary School. “He shared (his story) with our Uxbridge secondary students who will be the torchbearers for remembrance and will continue to carry on his story of service.”



Corporal Fred Barnard passed away on Aug. 23, 2019. (CTV News Toronto)

On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, MacDonald helped organize a parade and community gathering in front of Barnard’s house to make sure the Second World War veteran—who wasn’t able to attend public events anymore—was included in the festivities. She said that it was an opportunity for the community to come together and thank him for his service.

“We have a hero in Uxbridge who landed in that first wave of assault and we need to make sure that he knows that we haven’t forgotten him, that we will remember and that we will still pass this story and the story of his brother on to future generations,” she said back in June.

Barnard passed away on Aug. 23 at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital, about two months after the anniversary. Speaking to CTV News Toronto after the funeral on Thursday, a friend from the legion said that Barnard was a “very quiet man” who loved to laugh.

“He would be very quiet and not say a word until somebody said something that struck him … he would just laugh and tell us a joke and the rest of us would burst out laughing,” veteran Norm Goodspeed said. ‘I’ll never forget him.”

Erin O’Toole, the Conservative MP for the region of Durham, was also at the funeral and said that Barnard had become a “very special part of the Uxbridge community.”

“Many people in Uxbridge and across Canada, learned about Juno beach, learned about D-Day through Fred and his stories,” O’Toole said. “Fred never stopped giving back, educating, that’s why it’s a loss not just for Uxbridge, but for all of Canada.”