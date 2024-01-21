TORONTO
Toronto

    • 'Use extreme caution,' Toronto police say after water main breaks in Scarborough

    Police tape is shown in this stock image taken in Toronto, Ont., on Tuesday, May 2, 2107. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy Police tape is shown in this stock image taken in Toronto, Ont., on Tuesday, May 2, 2107. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
    Toronto police are urging the public to “use extreme caution” following a water main break in Scarborough.

    The incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Victoria Park Avenue, just east of Sheppard Avenue.

    Police said that a large amount of water is pooling in the area.

    They said that the City of Toronto is aware of the situation.

