Upgraded snowfall warning for Toronto’s potentially biggest storm of the season
A winter storm anticipated to be the biggest snowfall in Toronto this season is now expected to bring even more snow than initially forecasted across southern Ontario.
Environment Canada upgraded its storm warning early on Friday morning to forecast up to 30 cm of snow in Toronto. Originally, up to 25 cm was expected.
The storm is expected to “rapidly” accumulate and become “heavy,” creating “hazardous travel conditions” beginning on Friday night into Saturday morning.
Air Canada has issued a travel alert for weather delays and possible cancellations in Toronto, along with Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City and Halifax. VIA Rail is also alerting customers in southern Ontario that the storm could impact their operations.
A Texas low is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of southern Ontario where winter storm warnings span most of the region.
Locally, that includes Toronto, York Region, Durham Region, Halton Region, Peel Region and Hamilton. Winter storm warnings have also been issued in Barrie, Kingston, London, Waterloo, Windsor and Niagara.
The combination of heavy snow and strong easterly winds will result in significantly reduced visibility, according to the weather agency.
“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow,” Environment Canada said on Friday morning.
According to The Weather Network, the upcoming storm has the potential to be the biggest of the season for the Greater Toronto Area.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BoC expected to hold interest rate next week, one year after aggressive cycle began
One year after the Bank of Canada's aggressive rate hike cycle began, economists widely expect the central bank will stick to its plan of holding its key interest rate steady at its next scheduled announcement.
Woman in northern Manitoba loses baby after waiting hours for medevac flight
When a woman in northern Manitoba suffered a serious pregnancy complication, she was left waiting hours for a medevac flight when quick medical intervention could have saved her baby's life.
Lion-like storm expected for Ontario, Maritimes dig out again
Ontarians are bracing for a snowstorm that is expected to dump upwards of 20 centimetres on parts of the province, while B.C. residents continue to dig out after a separate low-pressure system that is bringing warm air to the Prairies this weekend.
Murdaugh faces possible life sentence after conviction in South Carolina murder trial
Richard 'Alex' Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer found guilty of killing his wife and son in a grisly and complex case that has garnered international attention, faces 30 years to life in prison when he is sentenced by a judge on Friday.
B.C. premier 'astonished' firm got Health Canada approval to make and sell cocaine
Health Canada has granted a British Columbia cannabis company the right to possess, produce, sell and distribute cocaine.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski sentenced to 10 years in Belarus
A court on Friday sentenced Belarus' top human rights advocate and one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, to 10 years in prison.
Pig puzzle solved: Animal rights group says it hung frozen pig carcasses under Montreal overpasses
Animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere is taking responsibility for the frozen pig carcasses found hanging under overpasses in Montreal Thursday morning. A spokesperson said the goal was to 'show everyone that there's a connection between what they pay for and the cruelty behind slaughterhouses.'
Nordstrom closing all of its Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs
Nordstrom Inc. is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country.
Most Canadians concerned about Chinese interference in society: Nanos
The vast majority of Canadians are at least somewhat concerned about Chinese interference in Canadian society, according to the latest poll from Nanos Research.
Montreal
'Do you have another Taser?': Video shows police intervention at Laval Metro station
A video of a police intervention in the Montreal Metro has gone viral online, capturing what appears to be failed attempts to Taser a man on the platform Wednesday afternoon. “Get on the ground!” the officer is heard yelling at a man, dressed in large boots and a baggy blue coat. “You’re going to get Tasered!” The man stayed standing, speaking in another language.
RCMP alleges 'major' cache of firearms, neo-Nazi material found in home west of Montreal; charges laid
Two brothers are facing several firearms charges after a 'very significant' stash of guns and ammunition was allegedly found in a home west of Montreal, according the RCMP. Officers also allegedly found neo-Nazi material inside the residence.
London
Buses cancelled, winter storm warning in effect
The winter weather isn’t done with us yet with another winter storm warning in effect. The warning covers London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia, Lambton and Oxford. Elgin County is under an advisory for travel.
Bizarre stabbing incidents end with guilty pleas
A London, Ont. courtroom heard how a friend and stranger fell victim to a London man after they were stabbed almost two years ago and just minutes apart.
A tear in your beer: Get set for a tax hike on booze
The price we pay for booze could soon be going up, with a lofty tax hike scheduled to take effect April 1. So, whether it’s a pint with your mates, a glass of wine at home, or shopping for spirits at the LCBO, you may have to dig deeper to enjoy your adult beverages.
Kitchener
String of licence plate thefts put Kitchener residents on edge
Several residents in a Kitchener neighbourhood say their licence plates were stolen off cars parked in their driveways.
Environment Canada warns of ‘hazardous’ winter storm heading for southwestern Ontario
Waterloo region residents might want to prepare to dig themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm is expected to bring “heavy snow and strong winds” on Friday.
'I'm not the average grandmother': 91-year-old from Woodstock breaks another rowing world record
A 91-year-old woman from Woodstock is a force to be reckoned with after she shattered the lightweight 2,000-metre world record in indoor rowing in the 90 to 94 age group.
Northern Ontario
Ontario woman must pay back more than $3K after losing debit card, RBC says
An Ontario woman has been told by RBC that she is responsible for paying off more than $3,000 taken from her account last fall.
Search on for missing northern Ontario plane
Search and rescue crews are looking for a small commercial plane with two people on board that went missing Tuesday in a remote area of northern Ontario.
Lawyers representing 'Freedom Convoy' organizers sued over negligence claim
The former treasurer of the 'Freedom Convoy' protesters' fundraising arm claims in court convoy lawyers didn't warn him of the legal risks.
Ottawa
Nordstrom closing stores in Ottawa as it winds down Canadian operations
The Nordstrom store in the Rideau Centre and the Nordstrom Rack at Ottawa Train Yards will close by the end of June, as the retail store shuts down operations in Canada.
'It’s heartbreaking': Ottawa woman says she lost $100,000 in an online investment cyber crime
Deborah Klein of Ottawa says she lost $100,000 after she thought she purchased a safe and guaranteed investment option online. It turned out, the GIC was a scam.
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Winter storm set to hit Ottawa this weekend
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for a significant snowfall beginning late Friday night.
Windsor
Woman caught on camera in grandparent scam: Essex County OPP
Essex County OPP are looking to identify a woman caught on camera in a grandparent scam investigation.
Winter weather travel advisory: Windsor-Essex could get up to 15cm of snow
The winter weather isn’t done with us yet with another special weather statement in effect. Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent can expect heavy wet snow or rain on Friday, according to Environment Canada.
Union leader visits Windsor for final day at Starway Printing Plant
Unifor’s national president is visiting Windsor on Friday. Lana Payne will be at the Windsor Star Starway Printing Plant for the final day of printing the local newspaper.
Barrie
Central Ontario prepares for blast of heavy snow
Snowfall is expected for parts of Simcoe County, Parry Sound-Muskoka and Grey Bruce.
Barrie's drinking water scores perfect in quality evaluation
Barrie's drinking water quality remains strong after receiving a 100 per cent score from the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks.
Owen Sound police charge 2 in stolen Lexus investigation
The Owen Sound Police Service has charged two suspects in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.
Atlantic
Emergency alert issued for 'dangerous man with firearm' in Millbrook, N.S.
Police are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous who was last seen in Millbrook, N.S., Friday morning.
Schools closed, roads snow-covered after heavy snow blankets the Maritimes
It’s a snow day for most students in Nova Scotia as the region begins to clean up following heavy snow that began Thursday afternoon.
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Fri., March 3, 2023.
Calgary
Man dead after being struck by CTrain near Erlton/Stampede station
One person is dead after an overnight collision on the CTrain tracks in the city's southeast.
Suspects arrested in connection with recent Calgary gun violence charged, identified by police
Calgary police have named the two men arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the community of Douglasdale and another shooting in the East Village months before.
Search underway for Calgary teen who didn't return home from school
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public in the search for a 13-year-old boy missing since Wednesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
More details shared about patient death at Winnipeg hospital
Administration at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg said a patient that died in the emergency department this week was brought there by ambulance, and the department was dealing with a large number of patients at the time
Two teens dead after being found outside on northern Manitoba First Nation
Two 14-year-old girls are dead after being found outside of a home on a northern Manitoba First Nation on Wednesday.
Vancouver
B.C. premier wants tighter federal laundering laws after case fails to yield charges
The failure of a massive, multi-year money laundering investigation to yield charges is a "shocking" example of the shortfalls of federal financial crime law, British Columbia Premier David Eby said Thursday.
Company's cocaine approval claim fuels Vancouver dispensary outrage
A B.C. company's announcement that it has received Health Canada approval to possess, produce, sell and distribute cocaine prompted outrage at the provincial legislature Thursday.
Vancouver lawyer disbarred for ignoring 'objectively suspicious' circumstances in real estate transactions
An elderly Vancouver lawyer has been disbarred by the Law Society of B.C. and ordered to pay more than $10,000 for misconduct during more than a dozen real estate transactions that could have facilitated money laundering.
Edmonton
ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting at funicular
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man was shot by an Edmonton police officer Thursday afternoon.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Weekend cooldown coming
Cooler air is set to return through the weekend.
