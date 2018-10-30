

Police will provide more information this morning about the investigation into the murder of 44-year-old Dwayne McMillan.

[WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m. ET: Toronto police update on murder of Dwayne McMillan]

McMillan was working as a security guard at an illegal marijuana dispensary on Keele Street and Canarctic Drive at around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 when he was shot and killed in what police have called a robbery “turned bad.”

Police stressed that McMillan was not involved in the sale or distribution of drugs.

Two arrests were made in the case three weeks later, but police said there are other suspects who remain outstanding.

The suspects, identified as 19-year-old Jahnoye Carpenter and a 16-year-old, whose identity is being withheld, have both been charged with second-degree murder and arson to property.

Police previously said they believe the suspects tried to burn evidence following the ordeal.

“As early as next week we’ll be releasing some video and asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these parties,” Det. Paul Worden said upon announcing the arrests.

“Anyone who would know these parties would be able to identify them from the video we got so my hope to avoid having to release this video and have their images put all over the media that they just contact a lawyer and come in so we can do this quietly.”

Worden will provide the update at 11 a.m. at Toronto Police Headquarters. Police say members of McMillan’s family may be in attendance.