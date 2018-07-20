

The lead detective on the Bruce McArthur case will provide an update on the investigation today – more than two weeks into a second search for evidence at Leaside property linked to the accused.

[WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Police provide update on Bruce McArthur investigation]

According to police, human remains were found almost every day since the excavation of a ravine behind 53 Mallory Crescent began on July 4.

Toronto police Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga said the first trace of remains were found mere hours into the search.

The property is said to be where the accused serial killer did landscaping work and stored equipment.

Police previously discovered the dismembered remains of at least seven men hidden in large planters seized from the home. An exhaustive search of McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment, conducted earlier this year, yielded thousands of pieces of evidence, police said.

Investigators then expanded their search for evidence to about 100 other properties, though nothing was found.

Idsinga said investigators resumed excavation work at the property after cadaver dogs sniffed out several new places of interest when they were brought back to the property on May 31.

He said the recent discoveries were found in a “compost pile” made up of leaves and dirt. Though he provided few details about the nature of the finds, the homicide detective said the remains could be as small as a tooth.

A post-mortem examination was due to be conducted on the remains on July 9.

McArthur was first charged in connection with the deaths of two men who went missing from Toronto’s Church-Wellesley neighbourhood, known as the Gay Village, in January of 2018.

To date, the 66-year-old landscaper has been charged in connection with the deaths of eight men with ties to the LGBTQ community -- Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

Police believe the men were killed between 2010 and 2017. Though the remains of seven men were found in items seized from Mallory Crescent, those of Kayhan have yet to be found.

Idsinga will provide more information on the case at 10 a.m.

McArthur is due back in court on July 23.