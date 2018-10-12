

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Homicide investigators are expected to provide more information this morning on the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Scarborough last week.

Elliott Reid-Doyle was shot outside a convenience store near Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.

He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later, making him the city’s 83rd homicide victim of the year.

The proximity of the shooting to several schools and a daycare in the area sparked chaos from concerned parents, who were unable to pick up their kids while the buildings were under lockdown.

Officers with Toronto police’s emergency task force flocked to nearby Stephen Leacock Collegiate after receiving reports the gunman may have fled in that direction.

Though nothing of interest was found, the schools remained on lockdown for several hours.

At this point, police have released little information about the possible suspect.

Early on, they described him as a black male with “puffy hair” and said he fled the scene on foot.

Det. Leslie Dunkley will hold the news conference at Toronto police headquarters at 10:30 a.m.