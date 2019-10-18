Investigators are expected to provide an update into the murder of a 91-year-old man outside of his Oakville retirement home this summer.

About two months ago, on Aug. 24 at around 4:40 p.m., emergency crews were called to a building located in the area of Church and Allan streets.

At the time, officers said they located a man, later identified as Edmund Ferrari, on the sidewalk outside of the building suffering from trauma to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators released images of a vehicle seen driving in the area at the time of the incident one day later. The vehicle was described by police as a newer model four-door, dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf.

Police have previously said the vehicle was last seen heading southbound on Allan Street before turning onto Lakeshore Road. They also described the driver of the vehicle as a black man between the ages of 30 and 40 with an average build and shoulder-length black hair.

At 10 a.m., Halton Regional Police Service Chief Stephen Tanner and Supt. Kevin Maher are expected to update the case.

More details to come…