

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An update into a shooting outside of a Mississauga bar that left a 24-year-old woman dead is expected to be provided by investigators on Friday morning.

On July 8 at around 3 a.m., emergency crews were called to Fume Bar and Lounge, located on Torbram Road, for reports of shots fired nearby.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The London, Ont. woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information regarding any potential suspects wanted in connection with the investigation has been released by officials thus far.

Peel Regional Police said they will be providing an update into the case at 10 a.m. at their headquarters in Mississauga.

“The family of the victim will be present to address the media and the community,” investigators said.